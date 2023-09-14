Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
