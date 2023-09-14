Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 361,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

