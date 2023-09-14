Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 1,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Natixis bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $531,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

