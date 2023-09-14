Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.76

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.23. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 23,422 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 193,768 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 160,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

