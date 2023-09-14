Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
Insider Activity
In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.