Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $531,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

