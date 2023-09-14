Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

