Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Buys $15,014.64 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $15,014.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,692,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,716,614.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $532.50 million, a P/E ratio of 850.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

