Bradley Mark J. Buys 605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

