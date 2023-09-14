Bradley Mark J. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

