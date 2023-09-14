Bradley Mark J. Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

