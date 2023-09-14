BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. 109,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 555,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

BRC Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BRC by 67.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRC by 99.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRC by 316.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BRC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

