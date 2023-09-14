Brian Ferdinand Acquires 10,000 Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 1st, Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

NASDAQ LUXH opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

