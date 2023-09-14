Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
