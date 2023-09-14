Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

