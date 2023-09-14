Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $84.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

