Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHF
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.