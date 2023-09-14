Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

