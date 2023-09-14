Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s 10th Largest Position

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 436,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,179,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

