Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $240.50

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

VMC stock opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

