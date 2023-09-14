Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $179.18

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $160.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

