Brokers Offer Predictions for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

