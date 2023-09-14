Brokers Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.60 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.14. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$4.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

