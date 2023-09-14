Brokers Set Expectations for Conagra Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

CAG opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $204,240,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.