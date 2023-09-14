Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Reduced by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $42,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 92.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

