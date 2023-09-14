BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

