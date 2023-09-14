BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.71 million during the quarter.

