BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.71 million for the quarter.

