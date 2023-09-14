Cacti Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 0.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

