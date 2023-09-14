Cacti Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.