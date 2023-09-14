California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.10

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 13575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

California Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

