Callan Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $598.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

