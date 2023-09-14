Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

DCNNF stock opened at 0.03 on Thursday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.03.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

