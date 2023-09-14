Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,170,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $287.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.40. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

