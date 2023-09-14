Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.05 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

