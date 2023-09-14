Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

