Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

