Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

