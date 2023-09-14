Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $420.48 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

