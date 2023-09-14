Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

