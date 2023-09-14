Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,548,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $305.36 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock worth $19,496,481 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

