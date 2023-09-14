Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $422.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.01 and its 200 day moving average is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

