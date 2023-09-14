Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 257 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $412.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.17 and a 200-day moving average of $382.84. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.