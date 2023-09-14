Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

