Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $735,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.

About Cancer Genetics

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

