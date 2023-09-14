Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Cannabis Suisse has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Cannabis Suisse Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Suisse
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.