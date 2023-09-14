Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after buying an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

