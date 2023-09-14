Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 503.9% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caravelle International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Caravelle International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Caravelle International Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

