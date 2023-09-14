Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Acquires A$11,550.00 in Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQGet Free Report) insider Mark Simari acquired 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,550.00 ($7,451.61).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS) technology solution for health and aged care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

