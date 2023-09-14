Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

CARR stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

