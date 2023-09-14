Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.85.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

CARS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

