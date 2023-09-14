carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from carsales.com’s previous final dividend of $0.25.
carsales.com Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at carsales.com
In other news, insider Cameron McIntyre 94,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than carsales.com
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.