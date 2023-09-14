carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from carsales.com’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

carsales.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at carsales.com

In other news, insider Cameron McIntyre 94,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

Featured Articles

