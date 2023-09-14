Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 325,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 963,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

