Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $279.96. The stock had a trading volume of 544,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day moving average of $241.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

